Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Home Weather 2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly at 48.6°F, Wind at 13.2 mph in Rutherford...

2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly at 48.6°F, Wind at 13.2 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.6°F. The wind is blowing at 13.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at the current 48.6°F after a low of 17.1°F this morning. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 15.7 mph, with no significant rainfall as the precipitation chance remains at a minimal 1%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue with the temperature expected to drop slightly to a low of 43.7°F. Wind speeds will remain consistent, reaching up to 15.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.

This report covers the essential weather details for Rutherford County as of the afternoon of the current day, ensuring residents can plan their evening and upcoming activities with the latest climate understanding.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
17°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
5:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 17°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 59°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 61°F 40°F Mainly clear
Saturday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: light

×