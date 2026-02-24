2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly at 48.6°F, Wind at 13.2 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.6°F. The wind is blowing at 13.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at the current 48.6°F after a low of 17.1°F this morning. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 15.7 mph, with no significant rainfall as the precipitation chance remains at a minimal 1%.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue with the temperature expected to drop slightly to a low of 43.7°F. Wind speeds will remain consistent, reaching up to 15.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.
This report covers the essential weather details for Rutherford County as of the afternoon of the current day, ensuring residents can plan their evening and upcoming activities with the latest climate understanding.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|49°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|59°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|61°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
