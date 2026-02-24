2/24/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 17

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 16.9°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s forecast in Rutherford County predicts a significant rise in temperature with a high of 49.8°F. Although winds may reach up to 17.1 mph, the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. Skies are expected to become overcast as the day progresses.

Tonight, the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low of 43.9°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds as during the day, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should anticipate a mostly dry and chilly day with increasing cloud cover moving into the evening. No weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 17°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 17°F · feels 9°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 50°F 17°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 44°F Rain: slight Thursday 56°F 47°F Rain showers: slight Friday 62°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 45°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 49°F Overcast Monday 72°F 53°F Overcast

