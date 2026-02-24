Tuesday, February 24, 2026
2/24/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 17

2/24/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 17

By
Source Staff
-
0
38

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 16.9°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s forecast in Rutherford County predicts a significant rise in temperature with a high of 49.8°F. Although winds may reach up to 17.1 mph, the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. Skies are expected to become overcast as the day progresses.

Tonight, the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low of 43.9°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds as during the day, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should anticipate a mostly dry and chilly day with increasing cloud cover moving into the evening. No weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
17°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
17°F · feels 9°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
5:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 50°F 17°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 44°F Rain: slight
Thursday 56°F 47°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 72°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

