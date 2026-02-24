2/24/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 17

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 16.9°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.
Today’s forecast in Rutherford County predicts a significant rise in temperature with a high of 49.8°F. Although winds may reach up to 17.1 mph, the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. Skies are expected to become overcast as the day progresses.
Tonight, the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low of 43.9°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds as during the day, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.
Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should anticipate a mostly dry and chilly day with increasing cloud cover moving into the evening. No weather warnings are currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|50°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|56°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|69°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
