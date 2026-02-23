2/23/26: Mainly Clear Evening and 29.8°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with temperatures at 29.8°F and wind speeds around 8.5 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 32.7°F and dropped to a low of 21.6°F. Winds reached up to 12 mph, but the sky remained overcast. There was only a 4% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize, leading to a total precipitation of 0 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to about 6.4 mph. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|56°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!