Monday, February 23, 2026
2/23/26: Mainly Clear Evening and 29.8°F in Rutherford County

2/23/26: Mainly Clear Evening and 29.8°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with temperatures at 29.8°F and wind speeds around 8.5 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 32.7°F and dropped to a low of 21.6°F. Winds reached up to 12 mph, but the sky remained overcast. There was only a 4% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize, leading to a total precipitation of 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to about 6.4 mph. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 44°F Rain: slight
Thursday 56°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

