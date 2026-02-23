2/23/26: Mainly Clear Evening and 29.8°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with temperatures at 29.8°F and wind speeds around 8.5 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 32.7°F and dropped to a low of 21.6°F. Winds reached up to 12 mph, but the sky remained overcast. There was only a 4% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize, leading to a total precipitation of 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to about 6.4 mph. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 22°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 44°F Rain: slight Thursday 56°F 46°F Rain showers: slight Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 45°F Overcast

