2/23/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 32°F, Winds Up to 12 mph

As of 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 32°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 32°F, with the low earlier in the day dipping to 21.6°F. In conditions that have remained mainly overcast, winds peaked at around 12 mph. The chance for precipitation has been minimal at 4%, with no measurable precipitation recorded.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with the temperature expected to lower slightly to a nighttime low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 8.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation predicted for the remainder of the evening.

Overall, the region enjoys steady and calm weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts anticipated as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 22°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 32°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain showers: slight Friday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 64°F 42°F Mainly clear Sunday 56°F 44°F Overcast

