Monday, February 23, 2026
2/23/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 32°F, Winds Up to 12 mph

As of 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 32°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 32°F, with the low earlier in the day dipping to 21.6°F. In conditions that have remained mainly overcast, winds peaked at around 12 mph. The chance for precipitation has been minimal at 4%, with no measurable precipitation recorded.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with the temperature expected to lower slightly to a nighttime low of 23.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 8.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation predicted for the remainder of the evening.

Overall, the region enjoys steady and calm weather conditions with no significant changes or weather alerts anticipated as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
22°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 32°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 59°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 64°F 42°F Mainly clear
Sunday 56°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

