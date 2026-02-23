Monday, February 23, 2026
2/23/26: Cold, Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 21°F, Winds 9 mph

2/23/26: Cold, Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 21°F, Winds 9 mph

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 21.4°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s weather forecast calls for a high of 34.2°F and a continued overcast condition throughout the day. Winds could reach speeds up to 13.7 mph. The evening will see a slight dip in temperature with a low of 21.9°F. However, skies will clear as the night progresses.

Tonight’s conditions will feature clearer skies with winds slowing down to 7.1 mph, enhancing the cooler temperatures. There are no additional weather alerts issued for the area at this time, indicating a calm weather pattern for the near future.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
22°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 11°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 19°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 41°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 64°F 41°F Clear sky
Sunday 67°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

