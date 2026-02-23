2/23/26: Cold, Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 21°F, Winds 9 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 21.4°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today’s weather forecast calls for a high of 34.2°F and a continued overcast condition throughout the day. Winds could reach speeds up to 13.7 mph. The evening will see a slight dip in temperature with a low of 21.9°F. However, skies will clear as the night progresses.
Tonight’s conditions will feature clearer skies with winds slowing down to 7.1 mph, enhancing the cooler temperatures. There are no additional weather alerts issued for the area at this time, indicating a calm weather pattern for the near future.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|34°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|52°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|57°F
|42°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|64°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
