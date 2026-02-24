2/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 23.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with current temperatures at 23.5°F and a slight breeze of 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.7°F and dipped to a low of 21.6°F. It was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 12 mph. Precipitation chances remained low at 4% with no measurable rainfall.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to hover around the current low of 23.5°F. Winds will remain mild, potentially reaching up to 7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear conditions going into early morning.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|56°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
