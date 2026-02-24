Monday, February 23, 2026
2/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 23.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

2/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 23.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with current temperatures at 23.5°F and a slight breeze of 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.7°F and dipped to a low of 21.6°F. It was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 12 mph. Precipitation chances remained low at 4% with no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to hover around the current low of 23.5°F. Winds will remain mild, potentially reaching up to 7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear conditions going into early morning.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
5:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 44°F Rain: slight
Thursday 56°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

