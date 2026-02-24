2/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 23.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with current temperatures at 23.5°F and a slight breeze of 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.7°F and dipped to a low of 21.6°F. It was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 12 mph. Precipitation chances remained low at 4% with no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to hover around the current low of 23.5°F. Winds will remain mild, potentially reaching up to 7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear conditions going into early morning.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 22°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 16°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 5:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 44°F Rain: slight Thursday 56°F 46°F Rain showers: slight Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

