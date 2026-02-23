2/22/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly Winds at 29.8, Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 29.8°F with overcast skies and a north-east wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, the highs peaked at 37.4°F while the lows dipped to 28.4°F. The day remained dry with overcast conditions, and winds reached up to 15.2 mph.
Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up as it cools down to an anticipated low of 28.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, approaching up to 14.7 mph, but no precipitation is expected.
Residents can expect mainly clear skies heading into the early hours of tomorrow with continued low temperatures and moderate winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|37°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|61°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|52°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|37°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!