2/22/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly Winds at 29.8, Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 29.8°F with overcast skies and a north-east wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the highs peaked at 37.4°F while the lows dipped to 28.4°F. The day remained dry with overcast conditions, and winds reached up to 15.2 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up as it cools down to an anticipated low of 28.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, approaching up to 14.7 mph, but no precipitation is expected.

Residents can expect mainly clear skies heading into the early hours of tomorrow with continued low temperatures and moderate winds.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 28°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 37°F 28°F Overcast Monday 35°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 41°F Drizzle: light Thursday 61°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 52°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 37°F Partly cloudy

