Monday, February 23, 2026
Home Weather 2/22/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly Winds at 29.8, Clearing Overnight

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 29.8°F with overcast skies and a north-east wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the highs peaked at 37.4°F while the lows dipped to 28.4°F. The day remained dry with overcast conditions, and winds reached up to 15.2 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up as it cools down to an anticipated low of 28.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, approaching up to 14.7 mph, but no precipitation is expected.

Residents can expect mainly clear skies heading into the early hours of tomorrow with continued low temperatures and moderate winds.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
28°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 18°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 61°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 37°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

