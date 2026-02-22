Sunday, February 22, 2026
Home Weather 2/22/26: Overcast and Chilly with a High of 37, Strong Winds

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, weather conditions are overcast with a temperature of 36.3°F and wind speeds reaching up to 15.7 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Looking ahead to the remainder of today, the high temperature is expected to reach 37°F. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the day with the wind reaching speeds of up to 16.2 mph. No precipitation is anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures in Rutherford County will drop to a low of 24.3°F. The wind will continue to be a factor, with speeds approximately 15.9 mph under persistent overcast skies. Just like today, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents should expect consistently chilly and cloudy conditions throughout the day and into the night, with no significant change in weather patterns or temperatures.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
24°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 47°F 18°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 62°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 52°F 32°F Clear sky
Saturday 65°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

