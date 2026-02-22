Sunday, February 22, 2026
2/22/26: Clear Sky and 33.6°F in Rutherford County After a Cool Day

2/22/26: Clear Sky and 33.6°F in Rutherford County After a Cool Day

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 33.6°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk 15.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 37.4°F and dipped to a low of 24.3°F. The sky was overcast, and winds reached up to 15.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with a continuation of cold conditions as temperatures are expected to hit a low of 24.3°F again. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 14.8 mph. No precipitation is expected throughout the night.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a chilly but dry evening, with clear skies providing an unobstructed view of the stars. If planning to be outdoors, dressing warmly is advisable due to the low temperatures and persistent winds.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
24°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 47°F 18°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 62°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 52°F 32°F Clear sky
Saturday 65°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

