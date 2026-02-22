2/22/26: Clear Sky and 33.6°F in Rutherford County After a Cool Day

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 33.6°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk 15.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 37.4°F and dipped to a low of 24.3°F. The sky was overcast, and winds reached up to 15.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with a continuation of cold conditions as temperatures are expected to hit a low of 24.3°F again. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 14.8 mph. No precipitation is expected throughout the night.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a chilly but dry evening, with clear skies providing an unobstructed view of the stars. If planning to be outdoors, dressing warmly is advisable due to the low temperatures and persistent winds.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 24°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 37°F 24°F Overcast Monday 34°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 47°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 52°F 32°F Clear sky Saturday 65°F 36°F Overcast

