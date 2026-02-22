Sunday, February 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/22/26: Clear Morning, Cold at 29°F with a High of 37°F Expected

2/22/26: Clear Morning, Cold at 29°F with a High of 37°F Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
3

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with clear skies. Winds are currently gentle at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.7°F and drop to a low of 23.5°F by tonight. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially reaching up to 18.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions expected later today, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the skies will clear again, and temperatures will remain low, hitting the same low of 23.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 11.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a brisk and mostly dry day ahead with clear skies returning this evening.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
24°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
5:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 36°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 51°F 29°F Mainly clear
Saturday 62°F 35°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×