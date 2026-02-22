2/22/26: Clear Morning, Cold at 29°F with a High of 37°F Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with clear skies. Winds are currently gentle at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.7°F and drop to a low of 23.5°F by tonight. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially reaching up to 18.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions expected later today, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the skies will clear again, and temperatures will remain low, hitting the same low of 23.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 11.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a brisk and mostly dry day ahead with clear skies returning this evening.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 24°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 37°F 24°F Overcast Monday 36°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 36°F Rain showers: slight Friday 51°F 29°F Mainly clear Saturday 62°F 35°F Clear sky

