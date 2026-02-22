2/22/26: Clear Morning, Cold at 29°F with a High of 37°F Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with clear skies. Winds are currently gentle at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.7°F and drop to a low of 23.5°F by tonight. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially reaching up to 18.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions expected later today, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the skies will clear again, and temperatures will remain low, hitting the same low of 23.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 11.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 1%.
Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a brisk and mostly dry day ahead with clear skies returning this evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|36°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|51°F
|29°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|62°F
|35°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
