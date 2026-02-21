Saturday, February 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/21/26: Overcast Morning, 46°F with Dense Drizzle Later, High 58

2/21/26: Overcast Morning, 46°F with Dense Drizzle Later, High 58

By
Source Staff
-
0
43

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 46°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at a mild 5.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 58.1°F before dropping to a low of 35.4°F tonight. Winds could reach up to 15.4 mph. There’s a 45% chance of precipitation today, with an estimated total of 0.07 inches of dense drizzle expected.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with continued mild temperatures. The low will again be around 35.4°F with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 13.2 mph. Precipitation chances will decrease tonight to 13%.

Residents are advised to carry an umbrella and dress in layers to accommodate the fluctuating temperatures and possible drizzle throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
35°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0.07 in
Now
46°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 58°F 35°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 59°F 45°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 53°F 34°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×