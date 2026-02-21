2/21/26: Overcast Morning, 46°F with Dense Drizzle Later, High 58

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 46°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at a mild 5.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 58.1°F before dropping to a low of 35.4°F tonight. Winds could reach up to 15.4 mph. There’s a 45% chance of precipitation today, with an estimated total of 0.07 inches of dense drizzle expected.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with continued mild temperatures. The low will again be around 35.4°F with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 13.2 mph. Precipitation chances will decrease tonight to 13%.

Residents are advised to carry an umbrella and dress in layers to accommodate the fluctuating temperatures and possible drizzle throughout the day.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 35°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0.07 in Now 46°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 5:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 35°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 36°F 25°F Overcast Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 43°F Drizzle: light Thursday 59°F 45°F Drizzle: dense Friday 53°F 34°F Mainly clear

