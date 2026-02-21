Saturday, February 21, 2026
Home Weather 2/21/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 46.9 With Breezy Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
22

At 5:36 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 46.9°F under overcast skies, with a wind speed of 12.8 mph and no precipitation reported. The conditions are notably cooler and breezy as the day nears its end.

Today’s earlier conditions saw a high temperature of 60.4°F and a low of 37.4°F. Winds peaked at 15.7 mph, and despite a 45% chance of precipitation, only 0.09 inches of dense drizzle were recorded. This relatively dry and mild weather pattern has been typical for the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to 37.4°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds are forecast to decrease slightly, reaching up to 12 mph. The chance of rainfall tonight is low, around 12%, suggesting a mostly dry evening.

Residents should prepare for a mild evening with temperatures just above freezing and minimal wind chill. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable with minimal changes into the early morning.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0.09 in
Now
47°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 35°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 58°F 41°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 53°F 33°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

