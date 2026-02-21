Saturday, February 21, 2026
2/21/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is recorded at 59.2°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, which aligns with the weather summary describing the conditions as overcast.

Today, temperatures reached a high near 59.5°F and are expected to drop to a low of 37.4°F by tonight. Winds today gusted up to 15.1 mph, and though there was a 45% chance of precipitation, only 0.09 inches of drizzle were recorded. Tonight, the area will continue to experience overcast conditions with lighter winds peaking at approximately 12.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 15%.

Residents should prepare for a cool evening with persistent overcast skies but minimal chance of rain. Proper attire for cooler temperatures is advisable for outdoor activities this evening.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
37°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0.09 in
Now
59°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 50°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

