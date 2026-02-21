2/21/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is recorded at 59.2°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, which aligns with the weather summary describing the conditions as overcast.
Today, temperatures reached a high near 59.5°F and are expected to drop to a low of 37.4°F by tonight. Winds today gusted up to 15.1 mph, and though there was a 45% chance of precipitation, only 0.09 inches of drizzle were recorded. Tonight, the area will continue to experience overcast conditions with lighter winds peaking at approximately 12.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 15%.
Residents should prepare for a cool evening with persistent overcast skies but minimal chance of rain. Proper attire for cooler temperatures is advisable for outdoor activities this evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|60°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|58°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|50°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!