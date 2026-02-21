2/21/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is recorded at 59.2°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, which aligns with the weather summary describing the conditions as overcast.

Today, temperatures reached a high near 59.5°F and are expected to drop to a low of 37.4°F by tonight. Winds today gusted up to 15.1 mph, and though there was a 45% chance of precipitation, only 0.09 inches of drizzle were recorded. Tonight, the area will continue to experience overcast conditions with lighter winds peaking at approximately 12.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 15%.

Residents should prepare for a cool evening with persistent overcast skies but minimal chance of rain. Proper attire for cooler temperatures is advisable for outdoor activities this evening.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 37°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0.09 in Now 59°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 5:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 36°F 23°F Overcast Monday 36°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 50°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email