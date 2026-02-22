2/21/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Dipping to Low 40s

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 40.1°F. Winds are blowing at 10.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation this evening.
Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F, while the temperature dropped to a low of 37.6°F. It was a relatively windy day with gusts peaking at 15.7 mph. Although there was a 45% chance of precipitation, the area only recorded a total of 0.09 inches of drizzle.
Tonight, the skies are expected to become overcast as temperatures again dip to a low of 37.6°F. The wind will slightly decrease with speeds up to 11.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 9%.
Residents can expect a calm night with minimal weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|60°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|58°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|53°F
|33°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
