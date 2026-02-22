Saturday, February 21, 2026
Home Weather 2/21/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Dipping to Low 40s

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 40.1°F. Winds are blowing at 10.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F, while the temperature dropped to a low of 37.6°F. It was a relatively windy day with gusts peaking at 15.7 mph. Although there was a 45% chance of precipitation, the area only recorded a total of 0.09 inches of drizzle.

Tonight, the skies are expected to become overcast as temperatures again dip to a low of 37.6°F. The wind will slightly decrease with speeds up to 11.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 9%.

Residents can expect a calm night with minimal weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
38°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0.09 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
5:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 38°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 58°F 41°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 53°F 33°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

