Friday, February 20, 2026
Home Weather 2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning at 51°F, High of 68°F with Evening Showers...

2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Morning at 51°F, High of 68°F with Evening Showers Likely

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stood at 50.9°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds were blowing at a speed of 6.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

The forecast for today includes a rise in temperature with a high of 68.2°F expected. The wind will pick up, reaching speeds of up to 20 mph. There is a 57% chance of slight rain, with a total precipitation expected to be approximately 0.09 inches. As the day progresses, conditions may become slightly unsettled due to the anticipated rain.

Tonight, conditions will become calmer and remain partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to drop slightly to a low of 52°F. Winds will also decrease to speeds of up to 6.9 mph. There is an 8% chance of precipitation, suggesting a mostly dry night ahead.

Residents and visitors should prepare for variable weather conditions today, especially with the chance of slight rain. Carrying an umbrella and dressing in layers could be advisable to comfortably navigate the day’s weather fluctuations.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
51°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
57% chance · 0.09 in
Now
51°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 51°F Rain: slight
Saturday 54°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 46°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 56°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

