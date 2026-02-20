Friday, February 20, 2026
2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 68, Low 52 with Light Winds

2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 68, Low 52 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 68.2°F and a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 20 mph, and there was a slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.08 inches. The chance of precipitation was 57%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become overcast with a low temperature forecasted at 52.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 19%.

Residents should prepare for cooler and more overcast conditions tonight compared to the partly sunny day experienced earlier. There are no weather alerts in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
52°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
57% chance · 0.08 in
Now
62°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 52°F Rain: slight
Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 38°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

