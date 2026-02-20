2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 68, Low 52 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 68.2°F and a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 20 mph, and there was a slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.08 inches. The chance of precipitation was 57%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become overcast with a low temperature forecasted at 52.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 19%.

Residents should prepare for cooler and more overcast conditions tonight compared to the partly sunny day experienced earlier. There are no weather alerts in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 52°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 57% chance · 0.08 in Now 62°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 52°F Rain: slight Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 38°F 25°F Overcast Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: dense

