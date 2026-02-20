2/20/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 68, Low 52 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, the county saw a high of 68.2°F and a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 20 mph, and there was a slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.08 inches. The chance of precipitation was 57%.
Tonight, the weather is expected to become overcast with a low temperature forecasted at 52.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 19%.
Residents should prepare for cooler and more overcast conditions tonight compared to the partly sunny day experienced earlier. There are no weather alerts in effect at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|52°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|51°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|59°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!