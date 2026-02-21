2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 53°F After Slight Rain Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68.2°F with winds up to 20 mph. The area experienced slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.07 inches, aligning with a 57% chance of rainfall predicted.

Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 18%.

Residents can expect quiet weather with no significant changes or weather alerts to affect the area overnight. Early tomorrow continues the trend of clear skies and mild conditions.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 53°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 57% chance · 0.07 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 53°F Rain: slight Saturday 55°F 37°F Rain: moderate Sunday 37°F 28°F Overcast Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: dense

