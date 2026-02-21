2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 53°F After Slight Rain Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68.2°F with winds up to 20 mph. The area experienced slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.07 inches, aligning with a 57% chance of rainfall predicted.
Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 18%.
Residents can expect quiet weather with no significant changes or weather alerts to affect the area overnight. Early tomorrow continues the trend of clear skies and mild conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|53°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|55°F
|37°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|37°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|59°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
