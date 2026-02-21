Friday, February 20, 2026
2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 53°F After Slight Rain Today

2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 53°F After Slight Rain Today

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68.2°F with winds up to 20 mph. The area experienced slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.07 inches, aligning with a 57% chance of rainfall predicted.

Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease, peaking at around 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 18%.

Residents can expect quiet weather with no significant changes or weather alerts to affect the area overnight. Early tomorrow continues the trend of clear skies and mild conditions.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
53°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
57% chance · 0.07 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 53°F Rain: slight
Saturday 55°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

