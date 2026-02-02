Monday, February 2, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/2/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Clear and Cold, High...

2/2/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Clear and Cold, High 45

By
Source Staff
-
0
44
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 9 above.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-02T06:30:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today due to very cold wind chills as low as 9 degrees above zero. Notable potential impacts include risks of hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the cold.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 28.2°F with clear skies. Winds are presently blowing from the north at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast after the clear morning, with temperatures peaking at around 45.1°F. The lowest temperature will likely touch 24.3°F early in the day. Winds could gust up to 9.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains nearly negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with temperatures dipping to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 5 mph, maintaining the minimal chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and take necessary precautions to avoid exposure effects from the cold. The advisory highlights the need for particular care during the morning hours.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
24°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 45°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 32°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog
Thursday 36°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 40°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×