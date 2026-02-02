2/2/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Clear and Cold, High 45

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 9 above. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 28.2°F with clear skies. Winds are presently blowing from the north at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast after the clear morning, with temperatures peaking at around 45.1°F. The lowest temperature will likely touch 24.3°F early in the day. Winds could gust up to 9.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains nearly negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with temperatures dipping to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 5 mph, maintaining the minimal chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and take necessary precautions to avoid exposure effects from the cold. The advisory highlights the need for particular care during the morning hours.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 45°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog Thursday 36°F 21°F Overcast Friday 52°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 40°F 23°F Overcast

