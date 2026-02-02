2/2/26: Mainly Clear and 45.7°F in Rutherford County, Clear Night Ahead

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently mainly clear with a temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s highest temperature reached 45.7°F, with a low early this morning of 24.3°F. The day remained largely overcast despite the peak temperature recording. Wind speeds stayed constant up to 7 mph, and there was a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero inches of rainfall observed.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 30.6°F with lighter winds reaching up to 5 mph. The sky is expected to clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation, setting the stage for a cold but dry night.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 24°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 5:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 31°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 36°F 22°F Overcast Friday 53°F 28°F Partly cloudy Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 29°F Overcast

