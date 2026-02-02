Monday, February 2, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/2/26: Mainly Clear and 45.7°F in Rutherford County, Clear Night Ahead

2/2/26: Mainly Clear and 45.7°F in Rutherford County, Clear Night Ahead

By
Source Staff
-
0
38

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently mainly clear with a temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s highest temperature reached 45.7°F, with a low early this morning of 24.3°F. The day remained largely overcast despite the peak temperature recording. Wind speeds stayed constant up to 7 mph, and there was a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero inches of rainfall observed.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 30.6°F with lighter winds reaching up to 5 mph. The sky is expected to clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation, setting the stage for a cold but dry night.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
24°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×