2/2/26: Mainly Clear and 45.7°F in Rutherford County, Clear Night Ahead

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently mainly clear with a temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s highest temperature reached 45.7°F, with a low early this morning of 24.3°F. The day remained largely overcast despite the peak temperature recording. Wind speeds stayed constant up to 7 mph, and there was a minimal 1% chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero inches of rainfall observed.
Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 30.6°F with lighter winds reaching up to 5 mph. The sky is expected to clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation, setting the stage for a cold but dry night.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|46°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|51°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|28°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|46°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
