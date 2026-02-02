2/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 41.5°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 0.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the highest temperature reached 47.5°F with skies turning overcast as the day progressed. Winds peaked at 6.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was low at 1%. The total precipitation measured today was 0 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 31.3°F. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 5.2 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at 0%.
This evening and into the night, the weather will maintain calm and clear conditions, providing an uneventful weather night for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|51°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|28°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|46°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
