Monday, February 2, 2026
Home Weather 2/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 41.5°F

By
Source Staff
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 0.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the highest temperature reached 47.5°F with skies turning overcast as the day progressed. Winds peaked at 6.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was low at 1%. The total precipitation measured today was 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 31.3°F. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 5.2 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at 0%.

This evening and into the night, the weather will maintain calm and clear conditions, providing an uneventful weather night for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
24°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

