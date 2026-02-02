2/2/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 41.5°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 0.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the highest temperature reached 47.5°F with skies turning overcast as the day progressed. Winds peaked at 6.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was low at 1%. The total precipitation measured today was 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 31.3°F. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 5.2 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at 0%.

This evening and into the night, the weather will maintain calm and clear conditions, providing an uneventful weather night for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 24°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 5:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 36°F 22°F Overcast Friday 53°F 28°F Partly cloudy Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 29°F Overcast

