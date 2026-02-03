Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Home Weather 2/2/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 31°F

2/2/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 31°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
41

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. Wind speeds are currently light at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.5°F with overcast skies, but no significant precipitation occurred as the chance was only 1%. Winds peaked at 6.8 mph. Tonight, we anticipate continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low near 30.7°F and wind speeds remaining gentle, topping out around 4.9 mph.

There are no weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. The forecast indicates a peaceful night ahead with stable weather conditions, following the trend of the day.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
24°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 55°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 37°F 25°F Snow fall: moderate
Thursday 36°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 27°F Mainly clear
Saturday 46°F 27°F Overcast
Sunday 40°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

