2/2/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. Wind speeds are currently light at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.5°F with overcast skies, but no significant precipitation occurred as the chance was only 1%. Winds peaked at 6.8 mph. Tonight, we anticipate continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low near 30.7°F and wind speeds remaining gentle, topping out around 4.9 mph.
There are no weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. The forecast indicates a peaceful night ahead with stable weather conditions, following the trend of the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|55°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|37°F
|25°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Thursday
|36°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|27°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|46°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
