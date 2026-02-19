2/19/26: Overcast Evening With Mild Temperature of 65.7 After a Cooler Day

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 65.7°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 8.1 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today.

Earlier today, conditions peaked at a high of 70.7°F and dipped to a low of 59.9°F. Winds reached up to 11.5 mph, although the region stayed dry with the overall precipitation recorded at zero inches despite a 37% chance of rain.

Looking into tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 63°F. Wind speeds could again rise to around 11.1 mph. There remains a slight chance of rain at 32%, but no significant precipitation is expected.

Residents and visitors should plan for a continued overcast evening with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruption.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 60°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 37% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 60°F Overcast Friday 64°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 37°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Monday 37°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 36°F Drizzle: light

