2/19/26: Overcast Evening With Mild Temperature of 65.7 After a Cooler Day

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 65.7°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 8.1 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today.
Earlier today, conditions peaked at a high of 70.7°F and dipped to a low of 59.9°F. Winds reached up to 11.5 mph, although the region stayed dry with the overall precipitation recorded at zero inches despite a 37% chance of rain.
Looking into tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 63°F. Wind speeds could again rise to around 11.1 mph. There remains a slight chance of rain at 32%, but no significant precipitation is expected.
Residents and visitors should plan for a continued overcast evening with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruption.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|37°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
