2/19/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Conditions, 64°F and Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 10.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 70.7°F and a low of 59.9°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached speeds of up to 11.6 mph. Despite a 37% chance of precipitation predicted, no rainfall was observed.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 63.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.6 mph, and although the skies will clear mainly, there is still a lingering 29% chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect mainly clear skies going into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|37°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
