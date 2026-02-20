Friday, February 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/19/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Conditions, 64°F and Clearing Overnight

2/19/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Conditions, 64°F and Clearing Overnight

By
Source Staff
-
0
32

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 10.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 70.7°F and a low of 59.9°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached speeds of up to 11.6 mph. Despite a 37% chance of precipitation predicted, no rainfall was observed.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 63.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.6 mph, and although the skies will clear mainly, there is still a lingering 29% chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect mainly clear skies going into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
60°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
37% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 71°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 37°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×