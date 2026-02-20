2/19/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Conditions, 64°F and Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 10.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 70.7°F and a low of 59.9°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached speeds of up to 11.6 mph. Despite a 37% chance of precipitation predicted, no rainfall was observed.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 63.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 11.6 mph, and although the skies will clear mainly, there is still a lingering 29% chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect mainly clear skies going into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 60°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 37% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 60°F Overcast Friday 64°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 37°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Monday 37°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

