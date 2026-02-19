Thursday, February 19, 2026
2/19/26: Clear Skies and Warm at 69°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

By
Source Staff
-
0
12

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, Rutherford County reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 59.9°F. Skies were generally overcast, and while there was a 37% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Winds peaked at approximately 11.5 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The forecast predicts overcast skies continuing into the night. Winds will remain mild, with speeds up to 11.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation will hold steady at about 35%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate similar overcast conditions without significant temperature changes or precipitation tonight.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
60°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
37% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 69°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 56°F 37°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 40°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 44°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

×