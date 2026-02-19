2/19/26: Clear Skies and Warm at 69°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today, Rutherford County reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 59.9°F. Skies were generally overcast, and while there was a 37% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Winds peaked at approximately 11.5 mph.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The forecast predicts overcast skies continuing into the night. Winds will remain mild, with speeds up to 11.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation will hold steady at about 35%.
Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate similar overcast conditions without significant temperature changes or precipitation tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|69°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|37°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|40°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|44°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
