2/19/26: Clear Skies and Warm at 69°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, Rutherford County reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 59.9°F. Skies were generally overcast, and while there was a 37% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Winds peaked at approximately 11.5 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The forecast predicts overcast skies continuing into the night. Winds will remain mild, with speeds up to 11.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation will hold steady at about 35%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate similar overcast conditions without significant temperature changes or precipitation tonight.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 60°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 37% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 60°F Overcast Friday 63°F 47°F Rain: moderate Saturday 56°F 37°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 40°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Monday 37°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 44°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 35°F Drizzle: light

