2/19/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, High 73.8, Gusty Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 60.1°F and a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the forecast predicts a cloudy day with a high of 73.8°F and a low of 60.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 16.9 mph. Although there’s a 37% chance of precipitation, no rainfall is expected. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 66.2°F. Winds will continue to be relatively strong, blowing up to 14.6 mph. There is a 31% chance of precipitation tonight; however, just like during the day, no measurable rainfall is anticipated.

The clouds will persist, keeping the night overcast. Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should plan for mild but breezy conditions both during the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 60°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 37% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast Friday 64°F 44°F Rain: heavy Saturday 56°F 40°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast Monday 38°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 46°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 40°F Drizzle: light

