2/19/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, High 73.8, Gusty Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 60.1°F and a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, the forecast predicts a cloudy day with a high of 73.8°F and a low of 60.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 16.9 mph. Although there’s a 37% chance of precipitation, no rainfall is expected. The skies will remain overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 66.2°F. Winds will continue to be relatively strong, blowing up to 14.6 mph. There is a 31% chance of precipitation tonight; however, just like during the day, no measurable rainfall is anticipated.
The clouds will persist, keeping the night overcast. Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should plan for mild but breezy conditions both during the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|44°F
|Rain: heavy
|Saturday
|56°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|46°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
