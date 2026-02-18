2/18/26: Overcast with Moderate Morning Rain, High 63.5, Winds to 17.7 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 60.6°F under overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 16.3 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s weather is expected to reach a high of 63.5°F with wind speeds peaking up to 17.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 27%, with a forecast of moderate rain totaling an expected 0.19 inches of rainfall. These conditions suggest slight variability in temperature with consistent cloud cover throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly drop to a low of 61°F. Winds will decrease to a gentler pace at about 7.5 mph. The region will continue to see a 27% chance of precipitation, primarily presenting as light drizzle, contributing to the ongoing damp conditions.
Residents should prepare for intermittent rainfall and moderate winds today and have appropriate attire ready for a slightly chilly and wet day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|61°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|64°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|56°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|39°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
