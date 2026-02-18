Wednesday, February 18, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/18/26: Overcast with Moderate Morning Rain, High 63.5, Winds to 17.7 mph

2/18/26: Overcast with Moderate Morning Rain, High 63.5, Winds to 17.7 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
23

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 60.6°F under overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 16.3 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather is expected to reach a high of 63.5°F with wind speeds peaking up to 17.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 27%, with a forecast of moderate rain totaling an expected 0.19 inches of rainfall. These conditions suggest slight variability in temperature with consistent cloud cover throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly drop to a low of 61°F. Winds will decrease to a gentler pace at about 7.5 mph. The region will continue to see a 27% chance of precipitation, primarily presenting as light drizzle, contributing to the ongoing damp conditions.

Residents should prepare for intermittent rainfall and moderate winds today and have appropriate attire ready for a slightly chilly and wet day.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
61°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
27% chance · 0.19 in
Now
61°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 64°F 61°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 68°F 58°F Rain: slight
Friday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 56°F 41°F Rain: slight
Sunday 43°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×