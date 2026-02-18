2/18/26: Overcast Evening with a Mild 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.1°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 62.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. The wind reached speeds up to 17.7 mph. Despite a 46% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to just 0.21 inches, accompanied by dense drizzle.

Tonight, the temperature is projected to dip slightly to a low of 59.9°F. The wind is expected to decrease to speeds up to 7.1 mph. Similar to today, there is a 46% chance of light drizzle continuing throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions with intermittent drizzle, keeping roadways potentially slick. No weather advisories have been issued for the area.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 59°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 46% chance · 0.21 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 68°F 59°F Rain: slight Friday 62°F 45°F Rain: slight Saturday 57°F 40°F Rain: slight Sunday 42°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast

