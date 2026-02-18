Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Home Weather 2/18/26: Overcast Evening with a Mild 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

2/18/26: Overcast Evening with a Mild 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.1°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 62.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. The wind reached speeds up to 17.7 mph. Despite a 46% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to just 0.21 inches, accompanied by dense drizzle.

Tonight, the temperature is projected to dip slightly to a low of 59.9°F. The wind is expected to decrease to speeds up to 7.1 mph. Similar to today, there is a 46% chance of light drizzle continuing throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions with intermittent drizzle, keeping roadways potentially slick. No weather advisories have been issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
59°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
46% chance · 0.21 in
Now
60°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 68°F 59°F Rain: slight
Friday 62°F 45°F Rain: slight
Saturday 57°F 40°F Rain: slight
Sunday 42°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

