2/18/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61, Light Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 61°F and a mild breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 62.8°F while the low was recorded at 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, totaling 0.11 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was 42%.
Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will remain mild, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and there will be a continuous chance of light drizzle, maintaining the same precipitation probability of 42%.
This weather report includes only current and immediate forecast conditions and does not imply any severe weather alerts at this time. Residents should plan for a slightly damp evening with mild winds and consistent light precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|63°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|69°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|63°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|40°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|42°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
