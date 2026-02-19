Thursday, February 19, 2026
2/18/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61, Light Drizzle Expected Overnight

2/18/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61, Light Drizzle Expected Overnight

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 61°F and a mild breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 62.8°F while the low was recorded at 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, totaling 0.11 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was 42%.

Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will remain mild, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and there will be a continuous chance of light drizzle, maintaining the same precipitation probability of 42%.

This weather report includes only current and immediate forecast conditions and does not imply any severe weather alerts at this time. Residents should plan for a slightly damp evening with mild winds and consistent light precipitation.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
59°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
42% chance · 0.11 in
Now
61°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Friday 63°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 40°F Rain: slight
Sunday 42°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

