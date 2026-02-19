2/18/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61, Light Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 61°F and a mild breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 62.8°F while the low was recorded at 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, totaling 0.11 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was 42%.

Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will remain mild, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and there will be a continuous chance of light drizzle, maintaining the same precipitation probability of 42%.

This weather report includes only current and immediate forecast conditions and does not imply any severe weather alerts at this time. Residents should plan for a slightly damp evening with mild winds and consistent light precipitation.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 59°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 42% chance · 0.11 in Now 61°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 58°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 40°F Rain: slight Sunday 42°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email