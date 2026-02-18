Wednesday, February 18, 2026
2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild Temps in Rutherford County, High 62.8, Low 59.2

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 59.9°F with a light drizzle. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, while there was moderate drizzle throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was estimated at 46%, with a total of 0.17 inches of rain recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain the light drizzle with steady temperatures around the 59.7°F mark. Winds will slow to around 6.4 mph, and the probability of precipitation remains constant at 46%.

Residents are advised to carry light rain gear if venturing outdoors and to be cautious of potentially slippery roads due to the ongoing drizzle.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
59°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
46% chance · 0.17 in
Now
60°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Friday 62°F 45°F Rain: slight
Saturday 57°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 43°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

