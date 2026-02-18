2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild Temps in Rutherford County, High 62.8, Low 59.2

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 59.9°F with a light drizzle. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, while there was moderate drizzle throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was estimated at 46%, with a total of 0.17 inches of rain recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain the light drizzle with steady temperatures around the 59.7°F mark. Winds will slow to around 6.4 mph, and the probability of precipitation remains constant at 46%.

Residents are advised to carry light rain gear if venturing outdoors and to be cautious of potentially slippery roads due to the ongoing drizzle.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 59°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 46% chance · 0.17 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 63°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 45°F Rain: slight Saturday 57°F 41°F Drizzle: light Sunday 43°F 30°F Drizzle: light Monday 38°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 23°F Overcast

