2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild Temps in Rutherford County, High 62.8, Low 59.2

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 59.9°F with a light drizzle. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 17.7 mph, while there was moderate drizzle throughout the day. The chance of precipitation was estimated at 46%, with a total of 0.17 inches of rain recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain the light drizzle with steady temperatures around the 59.7°F mark. Winds will slow to around 6.4 mph, and the probability of precipitation remains constant at 46%.
Residents are advised to carry light rain gear if venturing outdoors and to be cautious of potentially slippery roads due to the ongoing drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|63°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|68°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|62°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|57°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|43°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|38°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
