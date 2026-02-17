Tuesday, February 17, 2026
2/17/26: Partly Cloudy Morning in Rutherford County, 44°F, High 65 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 44.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 65.1°F, with the low expected to dip to 42.6°F. Skies will become overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 15.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a low dropping to approximately 54.3°F. Winds will slightly decrease, but still may gust up to 14.2 mph. Precipitation chances will continue to be low at around 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect steady weather conditions with only slight variations in wind speed throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 60°F 55°F Rain: slight
Thursday 72°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 60°F 37°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Monday 36°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

