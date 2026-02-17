2/17/26: Partly Cloudy Morning in Rutherford County, 44°F, High 65 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 44.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 65.1°F, with the low expected to dip to 42.6°F. Skies will become overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 15.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a low dropping to approximately 54.3°F. Winds will slightly decrease, but still may gust up to 14.2 mph. Precipitation chances will continue to be low at around 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect steady weather conditions with only slight variations in wind speed throughout the day and into the evening.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 60°F 55°F Rain: slight Thursday 72°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 60°F 37°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light Monday 36°F 21°F Overcast

