2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Holding at 62

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are currently blowing at 10.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today reached a high of 67.8°F after starting with a low of 42.6°F. Winds peaked at 15.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at only 1%, with no rainfall observed.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 11.7 mph. Similar to today, the chance of rain remains remarkably low at 1%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast weather into tonight and the early hours of tomorrow, with minimal changes in wind conditions and very low probability of rain.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 43°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 68°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 71°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Friday 65°F 49°F Rain: moderate Saturday 54°F 41°F Rain: slight Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast Monday 37°F 24°F Clear sky

