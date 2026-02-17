2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Holding at 62

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are currently blowing at 10.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today reached a high of 67.8°F after starting with a low of 42.6°F. Winds peaked at 15.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at only 1%, with no rainfall observed.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 11.7 mph. Similar to today, the chance of rain remains remarkably low at 1%.
Residents should anticipate consistent overcast weather into tonight and the early hours of tomorrow, with minimal changes in wind conditions and very low probability of rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|71°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|54°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|37°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!