Tuesday, February 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Holding at 62

2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Holding at 62

By
Source Staff
-
0
29

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are currently blowing at 10.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today reached a high of 67.8°F after starting with a low of 42.6°F. Winds peaked at 15.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at only 1%, with no rainfall observed.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 11.7 mph. Similar to today, the chance of rain remains remarkably low at 1%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast weather into tonight and the early hours of tomorrow, with minimal changes in wind conditions and very low probability of rain.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 71°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 65°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 54°F 41°F Rain: slight
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 37°F 24°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×