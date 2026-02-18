2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 61

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 61°F. The wind is blowing at 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached was 67.8°F, and the lowest was 42.6°F. Winds peaked at 15.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 59°F, with winds calming to around 9.9 mph. The sky will remain mostly overcast, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County will continue to be mild and largely dry, with overcast skies persisting into the early morning. Residents should expect calm and stable weather conditions to continue, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|67°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|54°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|37°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!