Tuesday, February 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 61

2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 61

By
Source Staff
-
0
11

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 61°F. The wind is blowing at 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached was 67.8°F, and the lowest was 42.6°F. Winds peaked at 15.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 59°F, with winds calming to around 9.9 mph. The sky will remain mostly overcast, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County will continue to be mild and largely dry, with overcast skies persisting into the early morning. Residents should expect calm and stable weather conditions to continue, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 67°F 57°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 65°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 54°F 41°F Rain: slight
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 37°F 24°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×