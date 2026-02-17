2/17/26: Overcast and Mild at 67°F with Gentle Breezes

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s temperature peaked at 67.3°F and dropped to a low of 42.6°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 15.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any rainfall.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures cooling down to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 13.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 3%.
Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist into the evening, maintaining a consistent weather pattern for the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|48°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|59°F
|37°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|40°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
