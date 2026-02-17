Tuesday, February 17, 2026
2/17/26: Overcast and Mild at 67°F with Gentle Breezes

2/17/26: Overcast and Mild at 67°F with Gentle Breezes

Source Staff
At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature peaked at 67.3°F and dropped to a low of 42.6°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 15.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures cooling down to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 13.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 3%.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist into the evening, maintaining a consistent weather pattern for the day.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 48°F Rain: slight
Saturday 59°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 40°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Monday 39°F 26°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

