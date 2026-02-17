2/17/26: Overcast and Mild at 67°F with Gentle Breezes

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature peaked at 67.3°F and dropped to a low of 42.6°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 15.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures cooling down to a low of 56.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 13.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 3%.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist into the evening, maintaining a consistent weather pattern for the day.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 43°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 48°F Rain: slight Saturday 59°F 37°F Rain: moderate Sunday 40°F 30°F Drizzle: light Monday 39°F 26°F Mainly clear

