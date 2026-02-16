2/16/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 44°F, High 58 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.9 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low tonight of 44.1°F. Winds throughout the day may increase, reaching up to 9.2 mph, but precipitation chances remain at 0%, with an overcast sky continuing throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky will clear considerably, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 46.6°F. Winds will decrease, with speeds up to 5.1 mph anticipated, and no precipitation expected.
Residents can look forward to a mostly dry and clear evening, perfect for any outdoor evening plans. No weather advisories are currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|58°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|64°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!