2/16/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 44°F, High 58 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.9 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low tonight of 44.1°F. Winds throughout the day may increase, reaching up to 9.2 mph, but precipitation chances remain at 0%, with an overcast sky continuing throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear considerably, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 46.6°F. Winds will decrease, with speeds up to 5.1 mph anticipated, and no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to a mostly dry and clear evening, perfect for any outdoor evening plans. No weather advisories are currently in effect.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 44°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 58°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 57°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast

