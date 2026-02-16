Monday, February 16, 2026
2/16/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 44°F, High 58 Later

2/16/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 44°F, High 58 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.9 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low tonight of 44.1°F. Winds throughout the day may increase, reaching up to 9.2 mph, but precipitation chances remain at 0%, with an overcast sky continuing throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear considerably, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 46.6°F. Winds will decrease, with speeds up to 5.1 mph anticipated, and no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to a mostly dry and clear evening, perfect for any outdoor evening plans. No weather advisories are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
44°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 58°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 59°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

