2/16/26: Clear Sky and 45.7 Following Daytime High of 66

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.7 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 66°F under overcast skies, while the minimum temperature dropped to 42.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph. There was a zero percent chance of precipitation, which aligned with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies to continue, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Winds will remain relatively calm, reaching up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent, ensuring a dry night ahead.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 66°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 56°F Rain: slight Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 58°F 38°F Rain: slight Sunday 43°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email