2/16/26: Clear Sky and 45.7 Following Daytime High of 66

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.7 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 66°F under overcast skies, while the minimum temperature dropped to 42.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph. There was a zero percent chance of precipitation, which aligned with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.
Tonight, residents can expect clear skies to continue, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Winds will remain relatively calm, reaching up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent, ensuring a dry night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|56°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|71°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|58°F
|38°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|43°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!