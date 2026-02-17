Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Home Weather 2/16/26: Clear Sky and 45.7 Following Daytime High of 66

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 45.7°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 4.7 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 66°F under overcast skies, while the minimum temperature dropped to 42.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph. There was a zero percent chance of precipitation, which aligned with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies to continue, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Winds will remain relatively calm, reaching up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent, ensuring a dry night ahead.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 56°F Rain: slight
Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 58°F 38°F Rain: slight
Sunday 43°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

