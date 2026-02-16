2/16/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 60

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.9°F. The wind is light at 3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds peaking at 9.2 mph. Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 46.6°F and winds continuing at a light pace up to 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
Looking forward to the rest of tonight, residents can anticipate a cool and tranquil evening suitable for outdoor activities or nighttime errands, given the clear skies and mild weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|58°F
|38°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|43°F
|26°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
