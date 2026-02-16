Monday, February 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/16/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 60

2/16/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 60

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.9°F. The wind is light at 3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds peaking at 9.2 mph. Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 46.6°F and winds continuing at a light pace up to 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Looking forward to the rest of tonight, residents can anticipate a cool and tranquil evening suitable for outdoor activities or nighttime errands, given the clear skies and mild weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 58°F 38°F Rain: slight
Sunday 43°F 26°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×