2/16/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 60

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.9°F. The wind is light at 3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds peaking at 9.2 mph. Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with a low temperature forecasted at 46.6°F and winds continuing at a light pace up to 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Looking forward to the rest of tonight, residents can anticipate a cool and tranquil evening suitable for outdoor activities or nighttime errands, given the clear skies and mild weather conditions.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 66°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 55°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 58°F 38°F Rain: slight Sunday 43°F 26°F Fog

