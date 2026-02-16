2/15/26: Overcast Evening, Cool at 47.7°F with Calming Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.6 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F and a low of 46.8°F. The wind peaked at 11.1 mph, and moderate rain occurred, adding up to a total of 0.37 inches of precipitation, reflecting a 99% chance of rain as forecasted.
For tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with temperatures maintaining a low around 46.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain up to 11.1 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, suggesting a dry night ahead.
No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and mostly dry night, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|53°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|59°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|66°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|66°F
|36°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
