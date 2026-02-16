2/15/26: Overcast Evening, Cool at 47.7°F with Calming Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.6 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F and a low of 46.8°F. The wind peaked at 11.1 mph, and moderate rain occurred, adding up to a total of 0.37 inches of precipitation, reflecting a 99% chance of rain as forecasted.

For tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with temperatures maintaining a low around 46.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain up to 11.1 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, suggesting a dry night ahead.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and mostly dry night, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 47°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 0.7 (Low) Precip 99% chance · 0.37 in Now 48°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 53°F 47°F Rain: moderate Monday 59°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 66°F 36°F Rain: slight

