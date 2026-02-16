Monday, February 16, 2026
2/15/26: Overcast Evening, Cool at 47.7°F with Calming Winds

2/15/26: Overcast Evening, Cool at 47.7°F with Calming Winds

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.6 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F and a low of 46.8°F. The wind peaked at 11.1 mph, and moderate rain occurred, adding up to a total of 0.37 inches of precipitation, reflecting a 99% chance of rain as forecasted.

For tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with temperatures maintaining a low around 46.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain up to 11.1 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, suggesting a dry night ahead.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and mostly dry night, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
47°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.37 in
Now
48°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 53°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 59°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 59°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 66°F 36°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

