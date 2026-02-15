2/15/26: Overcast Evening and Chilly at 49°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today reached a high of 52.9°F and a low of 46.2°F. The area experienced moderate rain with a total precipitation of 0.37 inches, almost reaching the forecast maximum. The chance of precipitation was at 99%. Wind speeds peaked at 11.3 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to 46.2°F. The winds will continue at speeds similar to the daytime, potentially reaching up to 11.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation drastically decreases to 2%. The sky will remain overcast throughout the evening into the early morning hours.
Residents can expect a calm night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|53°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|66°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|66°F
|36°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
