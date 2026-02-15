Sunday, February 15, 2026
2/15/26: Overcast Evening and Chilly at 49°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain

2/15/26: Overcast Evening and Chilly at 49°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today reached a high of 52.9°F and a low of 46.2°F. The area experienced moderate rain with a total precipitation of 0.37 inches, almost reaching the forecast maximum. The chance of precipitation was at 99%. Wind speeds peaked at 11.3 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to 46.2°F. The winds will continue at speeds similar to the daytime, potentially reaching up to 11.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation drastically decreases to 2%. The sky will remain overcast throughout the evening into the early morning hours.

Residents can expect a calm night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.37 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 53°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 66°F 36°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

