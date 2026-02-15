2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle in Rutherford, Temp 49°F, Rain Expected All Day

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by moderate drizzle with a temperature of 49.3°F. A mild breeze is present, coming in at 8.7 mph, alongside a minimal precipitation of 0.01 inches recorded.
Throughout the day, residents can expect conditions to remain wet, with the temperature reaching a high of 55.2°F and dipping to a low of 46.9°F by tonight. Wind speeds are anticipated to increase slightly, peaking at 11.9 mph. An ongoing high chance of precipitation at 100% suggests total rainfall could accumulate up to 0.53 inches, mainly characterized by moderate rain.
Moving into tonight, the temperature will continue to hover around 46.9°F. Winds will remain steady, and while precipitation chances drop significantly to 2%, skies are expected to stay predominantly overcast.
The public should prepare for continuous wet conditions throughout the day and keep umbrellas or rain gear handy. No specific weather alerts have been issued, but it is wise to stay informed on any potential changes in the weather pattern.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|57°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|74°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|65°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|61°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
