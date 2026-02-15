Sunday, February 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle in Rutherford, Temp 49°F, Rain Expected All Day

2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle in Rutherford, Temp 49°F, Rain Expected All Day

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by moderate drizzle with a temperature of 49.3°F. A mild breeze is present, coming in at 8.7 mph, alongside a minimal precipitation of 0.01 inches recorded.

Throughout the day, residents can expect conditions to remain wet, with the temperature reaching a high of 55.2°F and dipping to a low of 46.9°F by tonight. Wind speeds are anticipated to increase slightly, peaking at 11.9 mph. An ongoing high chance of precipitation at 100% suggests total rainfall could accumulate up to 0.53 inches, mainly characterized by moderate rain.

Moving into tonight, the temperature will continue to hover around 46.9°F. Winds will remain steady, and while precipitation chances drop significantly to 2%, skies are expected to stay predominantly overcast.

The public should prepare for continuous wet conditions throughout the day and keep umbrellas or rain gear handy. No specific weather alerts have been issued, but it is wise to stay informed on any potential changes in the weather pattern.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
47°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
0.5 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.53 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 57°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×