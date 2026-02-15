Sunday, February 15, 2026
2/15/26: Dense Drizzle and Chilly 50.7°F in Rutherford County

2/15/26: Dense Drizzle and Chilly 50.7°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 50.7°F with a wind speed of 10.5 mph and drizzle measuring 0.01 inches. The area is currently experiencing dense drizzle.

Today, the high reached 52.9°F with moderate rain throughout the day and a total precipitation of 0.39 inches expected. The wind peaked at 11.9 mph. As the evening approaches, conditions will shift to overcast with a low of 45.7°F tonight. The wind will continue at speeds of up to 11.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation will dramatically decrease to 1%.

Residents should dress warmly and prepare for persistent breezy and damp conditions throughout the evening. With the substantial drop in precipitation chances tonight, outdoor conditions should be less challenging compared to the daytime weather.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
46°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.39 in
Now
51°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 53°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

