2/15/26: Dense Drizzle and Chilly 50.7°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 50.7°F with a wind speed of 10.5 mph and drizzle measuring 0.01 inches. The area is currently experiencing dense drizzle.

Today, the high reached 52.9°F with moderate rain throughout the day and a total precipitation of 0.39 inches expected. The wind peaked at 11.9 mph. As the evening approaches, conditions will shift to overcast with a low of 45.7°F tonight. The wind will continue at speeds of up to 11.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation will dramatically decrease to 1%.

Residents should dress warmly and prepare for persistent breezy and damp conditions throughout the evening. With the substantial drop in precipitation chances tonight, outdoor conditions should be less challenging compared to the daytime weather.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 46°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 0.7 (Low) Precip 99% chance · 0.39 in Now 51°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 53°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: dense

