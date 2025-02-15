2-15-2025 Weather Alert – Flooding Continues, Severe Weather This Evening

Almost all of our viewership is under a Flash Flood Warning and everyone is under a Flood Watch until tomorrow. Add to that dewpoints slowly creeping up and now our viewership is under the threat for severe weather this evening. Here’s what we know from the NWS. Be safe and be prepared this evening.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches and warnings find your county here

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of showers before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 37. South wind around 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email