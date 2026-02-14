Saturday, February 14, 2026
Home Weather 2/14/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, Chilly at 30°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature standing at 30°F. The wind is mild at 2.8 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 66.2°F after starting from a low morning temperature of 28.4°F. Winds will pick up throughout the day, potentially reaching speeds up to 12.1 mph. Although the day will see an overcast sky, there is a chance for light drizzle with a 32% probability of precipitation, yet no significant accumulation is anticipated with the total remaining at 0 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 54.5°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out around 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 32%.

Residents of Rutherford County should carry light outerwear and be prepared for cooler morning temperatures, while an umbrella might be handy due to the expected drizzle. Drive carefully as roads could be slick.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
32% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 52°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 51°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

