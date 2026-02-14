2/14/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, Chilly at 30°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature standing at 30°F. The wind is mild at 2.8 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 66.2°F after starting from a low morning temperature of 28.4°F. Winds will pick up throughout the day, potentially reaching speeds up to 12.1 mph. Although the day will see an overcast sky, there is a chance for light drizzle with a 32% probability of precipitation, yet no significant accumulation is anticipated with the total remaining at 0 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 54.5°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out around 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 32%.

Residents of Rutherford County should carry light outerwear and be prepared for cooler morning temperatures, while an umbrella might be handy due to the expected drizzle. Drive carefully as roads could be slick.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 32% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 28°F Drizzle: light Sunday 52°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 51°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email