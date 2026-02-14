2/14/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Calm Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 56.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are at a moderate pace of 5.7 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.
Today saw a high of 63°F and a low of 28.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Despite the 44% chance of precipitation earlier today, only 0.07 inches were recorded.
Looking ahead into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Overcast conditions will persist, and winds could gust as high as 12.9 mph again. The chance of precipitation remains at 44%.
Residents should plan for continued overcast skies and cool temperatures throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|55°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|66°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!