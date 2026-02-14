2/14/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Calm Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 56.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are at a moderate pace of 5.7 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today saw a high of 63°F and a low of 28.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Despite the 44% chance of precipitation earlier today, only 0.07 inches were recorded.

Looking ahead into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Overcast conditions will persist, and winds could gust as high as 12.9 mph again. The chance of precipitation remains at 44%.

Residents should plan for continued overcast skies and cool temperatures throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 28°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 44% chance · 0.07 in Now 56°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

