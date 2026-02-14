Saturday, February 14, 2026
2/14/26: Overcast Evening at 56°F, Calm Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Source Staff
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 56.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are at a moderate pace of 5.7 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today saw a high of 63°F and a low of 28.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Despite the 44% chance of precipitation earlier today, only 0.07 inches were recorded.

Looking ahead into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Overcast conditions will persist, and winds could gust as high as 12.9 mph again. The chance of precipitation remains at 44%.

Residents should plan for continued overcast skies and cool temperatures throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
28°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0.07 in
Now
56°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 63°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

