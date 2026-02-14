Saturday, February 14, 2026
2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 62.4°F and dropped to a low of 28.4°F in the morning. Winds reached up to 11.2 mph, and although there was a light drizzle, the precipitation totaled just 0.02 inches. The chance of further precipitation remains at 41%.

Tonight, the forecast continues to be overcast with steady temperatures around the low of 49.6°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds up to 11.2 mph. The probability of precipitation remains constant at 41%.

Residents should plan for similar overcast and mild conditions proceeding into the evening with little change in wind speed or precipitation likelihood.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
28°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
41% chance · 0.02 in
Now
62°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

