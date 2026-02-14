2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at 62.4°F and dropped to a low of 28.4°F in the morning. Winds reached up to 11.2 mph, and although there was a light drizzle, the precipitation totaled just 0.02 inches. The chance of further precipitation remains at 41%.
Tonight, the forecast continues to be overcast with steady temperatures around the low of 49.6°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds up to 11.2 mph. The probability of precipitation remains constant at 41%.
Residents should plan for similar overcast and mild conditions proceeding into the evening with little change in wind speed or precipitation likelihood.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|62°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|55°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
