2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 62.4°F and dropped to a low of 28.4°F in the morning. Winds reached up to 11.2 mph, and although there was a light drizzle, the precipitation totaled just 0.02 inches. The chance of further precipitation remains at 41%.

Tonight, the forecast continues to be overcast with steady temperatures around the low of 49.6°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds up to 11.2 mph. The probability of precipitation remains constant at 41%.

Residents should plan for similar overcast and mild conditions proceeding into the evening with little change in wind speed or precipitation likelihood.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 28°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 41% chance · 0.02 in Now 62°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 62°F 28°F Drizzle: light Sunday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

