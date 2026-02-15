2/14/26: Light Drizzle and 51°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle and a temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.2 mph, with no measurable precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63°F and dropped to a low of 28.4°F. The area experienced similar light drizzle throughout the day, with total precipitation reaching only 0.02 inches despite a 70% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 9.6 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with temperatures holding steady around the low of 50.9°F. The chance of precipitation remains at 70%, with winds continuing to gust up to 9.6 mph.

There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time for Rutherford County. Residents should stay prepared for intermittent light drizzle and overcast conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 28°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 70% chance · 0.02 in Now 51°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 28°F Drizzle: light Sunday 56°F 48°F Rain: moderate Monday 59°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

