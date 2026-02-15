Sunday, February 15, 2026
2/14/26: Light Drizzle and 51°F in Rutherford County Tonight

2/14/26: Light Drizzle and 51°F in Rutherford County Tonight

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle and a temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.2 mph, with no measurable precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63°F and dropped to a low of 28.4°F. The area experienced similar light drizzle throughout the day, with total precipitation reaching only 0.02 inches despite a 70% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 9.6 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with temperatures holding steady around the low of 50.9°F. The chance of precipitation remains at 70%, with winds continuing to gust up to 9.6 mph.

There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time for Rutherford County. Residents should stay prepared for intermittent light drizzle and overcast conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
28°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
70% chance · 0.02 in
Now
51°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 63°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 56°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Monday 59°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

