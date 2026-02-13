2/13/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford, High 58.5 with Clear Skies Tonight

As of 6:50 AM, current conditions in Rutherford County report a temperature of 28.2°F with winds moving at 5 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 58.5°F and a low of 27.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast later, but the probability of precipitation remains at 0%.
Tonight will see temperatures drop to a low of 38.7°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.1 mph under a clear sky. Again, there is no chance of precipitation expected.
Residents should enjoy a clear and calm start to the day, with similar tranquil conditions continuing into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|58°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
