Friday, February 13, 2026
2/13/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford, High 58.5 with Clear Skies Tonight

As of 6:50 AM, current conditions in Rutherford County report a temperature of 28.2°F with winds moving at 5 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 58.5°F and a low of 27.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast later, but the probability of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight will see temperatures drop to a low of 38.7°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.1 mph under a clear sky. Again, there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy a clear and calm start to the day, with similar tranquil conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 58°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 34°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 58°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 64°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 56°F Overcast

