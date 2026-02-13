2/13/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford, High 58.5 with Clear Skies Tonight

As of 6:50 AM, current conditions in Rutherford County report a temperature of 28.2°F with winds moving at 5 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 58.5°F and a low of 27.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast later, but the probability of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight will see temperatures drop to a low of 38.7°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.1 mph under a clear sky. Again, there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy a clear and calm start to the day, with similar tranquil conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 34°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 58°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 64°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email