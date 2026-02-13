Friday, February 13, 2026
2/13/26: Clear Sky and 59°F in Rutherford County, Calm Winds

2/13/26: Clear Sky and 59°F in Rutherford County, Calm Winds

Source Staff
At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 59°F. Winds are light at 1.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s weather reached a high of 59°F, while the early morning low was 27.7°F. Winds throughout the day have been mild, peaking at just 5.6 mph. The sky remained overcast for part of the day, but has now cleared. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 39.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.2 mph. Similar to today, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm weather pattern to continue into the evening and overnight hours, with no severe weather alerts or advisories issued.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 59°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 64°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 51°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

