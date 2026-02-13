2/13/26: Clear Sky and 59°F in Rutherford County, Calm Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 59°F. Winds are light at 1.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s weather reached a high of 59°F, while the early morning low was 27.7°F. Winds throughout the day have been mild, peaking at just 5.6 mph. The sky remained overcast for part of the day, but has now cleared. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 39.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.2 mph. Similar to today, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm weather pattern to continue into the evening and overnight hours, with no severe weather alerts or advisories issued.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 28°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 59°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 64°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 51°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 56°F Overcast

