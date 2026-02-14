2/13/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling Down to 40.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 40.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today in Rutherford County, temperatures reached a high of 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 27.7°F. The day was partly cloudy with winds reaching up to 5.6 mph. Despite the partly cloudy skies, there was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 38.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace with speeds reaching up to 4.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be nonexistent.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect calm and clear conditions to continue into the night.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 28°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 60°F 28°F Partly cloudy Saturday 64°F 35°F Rain: slight Sunday 53°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 55°F Overcast

