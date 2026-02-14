Friday, February 13, 2026
2/13/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling Down to 40.5°F

2/13/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling Down to 40.5°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
31

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 40.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today in Rutherford County, temperatures reached a high of 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 27.7°F. The day was partly cloudy with winds reaching up to 5.6 mph. Despite the partly cloudy skies, there was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 38.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace with speeds reaching up to 4.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be nonexistent.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect calm and clear conditions to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 60°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 64°F 35°F Rain: slight
Sunday 53°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

