Friday, February 13, 2026
Home Weather 2/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 40 Tonight, Wind Light

2/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 40 Tonight, Wind Light

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 53.8°F. Wind speeds are mild, coming in at 3.1 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 27.7°F. The day maintained partly cloudy skies with wind gusts reaching up to 5.9 mph, but there was no precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with low temperatures dipping to around 40.1°F. Wind speeds will continue at a mild rate, up to 5.9 mph. Just like during the day, the precipitation chances remain at 0%, ensuring a dry evening.

Residents can expect continued clear skies and calm conditions as there are no weather-related advisories or warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 60°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 64°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 51°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

