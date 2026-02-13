2/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 40 Tonight, Wind Light

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 53.8°F. Wind speeds are mild, coming in at 3.1 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 27.7°F. The day maintained partly cloudy skies with wind gusts reaching up to 5.9 mph, but there was no precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with low temperatures dipping to around 40.1°F. Wind speeds will continue at a mild rate, up to 5.9 mph. Just like during the day, the precipitation chances remain at 0%, ensuring a dry evening.
Residents can expect continued clear skies and calm conditions as there are no weather-related advisories or warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|60°F
|28°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|64°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|51°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
