2/12/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 47

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a temperature of 46.8°F with light winds at 4.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. Precipitation is currently at zero inches.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, and winds peaked at 6.2 mph.
Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with a low temperature forecast at 36.1°F. Winds will remain light, topping out at around 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
This concise update is aimed at providing Rutherford County with the latest and most relevant weather information for tonight and the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|53°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
