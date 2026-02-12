2/12/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 47

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a temperature of 46.8°F with light winds at 4.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. Precipitation is currently at zero inches.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, and winds peaked at 6.2 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with a low temperature forecast at 36.1°F. Winds will remain light, topping out at around 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Overcast Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 34°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 65°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 55°F Overcast

