Thursday, February 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/12/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 47

2/12/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 47

By
Source Staff
-
0
19

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a temperature of 46.8°F with light winds at 4.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. Precipitation is currently at zero inches.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, and winds peaked at 6.2 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with a low temperature forecast at 36.1°F. Winds will remain light, topping out at around 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

This concise update is aimed at providing Rutherford County with the latest and most relevant weather information for tonight and the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
31°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 53°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×